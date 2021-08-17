June Doris Jansen Armstrong, 95, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Carteret Landing.
A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., at a later date.
June was born on March 8, 1926 to Thomas and Mildred Jansen in Dahlgren, Virginia. June was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She has been a resident of Carteret County for the past 43 years, since her husband, Victor A. Armstrong, Major General USMC, retired. They enjoyed traveling together in their RV, taking cruises, and travelling abroad. She was a member of All Saints Anglican Church of Morehead City. June enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at every chance. She is deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Armstrong Millikan and husband, BJ, of Charlotte and Ann Robie Armstrong of Atlantic Beach; three grandchildren, Megan Ann Goold of Morehead City, Ashley Goold Edwards and her husband, Josh, of Charlotte, and Patrick Samuel Armstrong Goold and wife, Bentley, of El Paso, TX; three great-grandchildren, Hallie, Annabelle, and Caroline Edwards; and caregiver & dear friend, Rosie Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Jansen; husband, Victor A. Armstrong, Major General USMC; brother, Thomas Robie Jansen; and her sister, Connie Sammons.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
