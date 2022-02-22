Mary Louise Cillo Di Marco, 87, who recently relocated to Center Valley, PA after an acute illness, formerly being from of Morehead City, NC, passed peacefully into the Lord’s eternal light on Our Lady of Lourdes Day, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
She was the devoted wife of the late Pellegrino “Pelly” Joseph Di Marco. “Dolly”, as known to her family and friends, was born in Williamsport, PA on March 30, 1934, to the late Sebastian and Catherine (Lengua) Cillo. She previously worked for GTE, a Sylvania Corporation which produced materials manufactured for NASA and the U.S. Government, was an executive secretary for PP&L, and was also an Area Manager of Princess House, a Colgate-Palmolive Co. She is a former member of the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church - Williamsport, PA and the St. Egbert Catholic Church - Morehead City, NC.
Dolly was an avid tennis, golf and bridge player; however, her greatest joy and pride were her children, grandchildren and newest great-grandchild of whom she would talk about endlessly to whomever would listen. Nothing was ever more important to Dolly than her family.
Survivors include her daughters: M. Catherine Gelnett (Timothy) of Wentzville, MO and Paula Di Marco Young, RN (Dr. Thomas) of Center Valley, PA; Grandchildren: Whitney Gelnett Gabel (Patrick), Lindsey Gelnett Schwellinger (Quinn) and Thomas J. Young; Great-grandson: Ryan Gable.
Dolly is predeceased by her son: Pelly J. Di Marco; brother: Carmine J. Cillo whose son Jason J. Cillo (Shela) was like a son to her.
Services will be announced at a later date with the interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
