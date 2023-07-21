Elizabeth “Betty” Bone, passed away at home, surrounded by her beloved family, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Betty was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Linda, and her loving sisters, Ellenor and Leona.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 65 years, Malcolm; devoted daughters, Susan “Susie” (Keven) Kunz and Bonnie (Charles) Chambers; and grandchildren, Madeline, Daphne, Alex (Kelsey), Emily, Holden and Andrew.
Born February 12, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, Betty was raised by her parents, Otto and Lizbeth Hoffmann. She was the youngest of three girls. She retired as an accountant from Belks and enjoyed retirement at the beach. She had a great Christian faith and dedicated her life to her husband, children, and pets who she loved more than life itself. Everyone enjoyed her great meals and hospitality.
A 2:00 p.m. service will be on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC, 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.