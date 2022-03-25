Myrtle J. Harden, 94, of Newport, North Carolina, widow of William Henry Harden, Jr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New Bern, North Carolina.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment will take place at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Myrtle was born April 26, 1927, in Marion County, South Carolina, daughter of Lex Boston Johnson and Vandorn Sawyer Johnson. She enjoyed many community activities such as Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls, crochet, fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially sharing many weekends with her beloved husband on Goat Island, South Carolina. He was a long-time member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge #369. They would have celebrated their 79th Wedding anniversary on March 18, 2022, two days after she passed. It would be a nice thought to think it was to reunite with her husband of all those years. Their bond was so strong that after losing Bill Harden during COVID the family decided it would be better to delay his Charleston service for today. His favorite movie was The Notebook, his romantic side would have loved nothing more than being wrapped in her arms today. They will be forever loved and missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeane H. Reaves of Denver, CO; son, William H. Harden, III and his wife Sherry of Newport, NC; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Harden, Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
