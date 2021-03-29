Debra Kay Rose, 64, of Harkers Island, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, March 26, 2021.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Manley Rose Jr. officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Willie D. Willis family cemetery on Harkers Island. The service will be livestreamed on Noe Funeral Service's Facebook page.
Deb was born June 21, 1956, in Sea Level to Harvey Taylor Jr. and Minnie Evelyn. She was affectionately referred to as “Debbie-Doo” by loved ones and friends. She married the love of her life, Manley B. Rose Sr., June 17, 1989. Deb was a faithful member of Refuge Fellowship on Harkers Island and loved her church family. Her faith was strong and her heart was big. Deb would do anything for anyone and would give anything she had. One example was her constant support of missionaries. In particular, missionary Fernando Dantes of Global Outreach of Spain stayed in the Rose home every year for the last 15 years when he was visiting the U.S. Deb found joy in feeding and taking care of people. However, her favorite role was of Nannie and loving on her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Manley B. Rose Sr.; her son, Jesse Taylor; two stepdaughters, Bonnie Taylor and Felicia Bland and husband Jeb; stepson, Manley B. Rose Jr. and wife Jean; two sisters, Suzette Guthrie and husband Larry and Judy Simmons and husband Robert; many beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law; grandchildren, Summer Rose Taylor, Correna Taylor, Rachel Rose, Farrah Robinson, Elizabeth Willis, Mallory Griffin and Leah Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Taylor Jr. and Minnie Evelyn Willis; and two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Mitchell Taylor and Wayne Collins Willis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions can also be made in Deb's name to her home church, Refuge Fellowship of Harkers Island, or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
