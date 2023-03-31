Eugene Miller, Morehead City
Eugene Miller, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday March 30, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Matthew Babcock, Newport
Matthew Babcock, 65, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Joyce Wooten, Havelock
Joyce Yvonne Wooten, 84, of Havelock, NC passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time, will be provided at a later date. She is survived by her husband, George Wooten of Havelock; daughter, Georgette Dougherty of Stella.
Paula Dailey, Beaufort
Paula Dailey, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home. Services will be private. A full obituary is forthcoming. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MICHAEL RUDOLPH JONES, Morehead City
Michael Rudolph Jones, 73, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister Maurice Harper.
