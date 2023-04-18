Jeffrey Michael Combes, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home.
Jeffrey was born on October 27, 1953, in Oceanside, New York, to the late John and Patricia Combes.
He loved the outdoors, and some of his favorite times were spent at home listening to music, especially his favorite band, The Grateful Dead. He loved watching football and was a Carolina Panthers fan. He was a family man, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Combes of the home; daughters, Jasmine Combes (Dennis Dyczewski) of Newport, and Tiffany Magouirk (Tyler) of Stedman; sister, Deborah Carlin, of Florida; brothers, Brian Combes of Port Richy, FL, and Robert “Bobby” Combes of Chesapeake, VA; and grandchildren, Logan Barton, Blake Barton, Darian Guthrie, Jr., and Rachel Magouirk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Simmons, and brother John Combes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
