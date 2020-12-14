Betty Ann Williamson Welch, 89, of Minnesott Beach, went peacefully to her heavenly home the evening of Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Private interment will be at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Columbarium at a date to be determined.
She was born in Lumberton Nov. 26, 1931, to Arthur W. Williamson Sr. and Elizabeth Peal Williamson of Cerro Gordo, both deceased.
She was affectionately known as “Miss Bett,” “Miss Betty” or “Nana” to the many children and adults to whom she taught piano in Pamlico County. For 47 years she shared her love for Jesus and her gift of music with students, churches and schools through plays, recitals, special choirs, weddings, Bible schools, Christmas specials, celebrations, accompaniments and many other occasions. Betty attended St. Mary’s Girls School in Raleigh and was married to the late Ralston F. Welch from High Point for 48 years. They retired to Oriental in 1975. Mrs. Welch was a member of the N.C. Music Association District Area Music Festival and judged annually at East Carolina University in Greenville.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sanderson and husband State Sen. Norman Sanderson of Minnesott Beach and Sandy Barber and husband Grosvenor of Oriental; three grandchildren, Jennifer Sanderson Alcock and husband Frankie of New Bern, Lee Sanderson and wife Stephanie of North Wilkesboro and Becky Barber of Greenville; three great-grandsons, Caleb, Joel and Addison Alcock of New Bern; and sisters, Margaret Peal Godwin and Jean Arthur Hammond and husband Sonny of Cerro Gordo, Sarah Purvis and and husband Bryan of Mint Hill and Arthur W. Williamson Jr. and wife Melissa of Newland.
The family would like to thank the precious personal caregivers who assisted her over the last five years and Hospice of Pamlico and its wonderful and loving expert care in her home during her last days. Mrs. Welch, her dear friend Sally Mauney and her daughter Linda Sanderson were the first trained hospice volunteers in Pamlico County under the instruction of Dr. Fran Deaton, sponsored by the Oriental United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Pamlico, 602 Main St., Bayboro, NC 28515, and Pamlico Christian Academy, P.O. Box 68, Grantsboro, NC 28529.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations of Alliance.
(Paid obituary)
