Georgia Hulsey Knight, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A celebration of Georgia’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 15th, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Georgia was born on April 8, 1947, in Vernon, Texas, to the late Julius and Gladys Hulsey. She was blessed with a creative and artistic ability that produced countless amazing pottery pieces. It was that love of making pottery that led her to own and operate her own pottery business in Seagrove, North Carolina. Planting flowers was another relaxing and fulfilling activity where Georgia found great contentment.
Georgia was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife of 55 years, a supportive mother and a proud grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Byron W. Knight Sr.; daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Burroughs of Viera, FL; son, Byron W. Knight II and wife Della of Morehead City; brother, Rick Hulsey and wife Luana of LaQuinta, CA; grandchildren, Sylvia Burroughs, Allie Burroughs, Anna Knight and Claire Knight; and of course, her furry companion, her dog, Pretzel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Georgia Louise Knight to “Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital Abdominal Organ Transplant Program”. Checks can be mailed to Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
