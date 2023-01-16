D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Daniel Eugene, “Gene”, as he preferred, was born on August 6, 1927, in LaGrange, North Carolina, to the late Lloyd and Letha Herring. Entering the military at a young age, Gene, honorably served in the United States Army.
Gene was an avid sports fan who loved to watch the Atlanta Braves and cheer on the NC State Wolfpack teams. He was a dedicated Christian man who loved the Lord and his church family at Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Newport, where he was a member. Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Elvin Eugene Herring and wife Sally Faye of LaGrange, NC; daughter, Lynda Monacelli of Portsmouth, VA; sister, Julia Herring Thompson of Kinston, NC; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Katie Herring, who passed away in 2012; sisters, Ellen Carlyle, Grace Sullivan, Ida Mae Wiggins, Rachel Moore, and Emma Frances Jones; brother, T.J. Herring; and son, Adrian Scott “Scotty” Warren
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
