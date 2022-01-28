Brenda Ann Brown Wright, 71, of Havelock, North Carolina passed Jan. 27, 2022, in the comfort of Carolina East Hospital, New Bern, NC.
A memorial service will be held in Havelock, North Carolina at a later date. A graveside service will be held at Salyer Cemetery in West Liberty, Kentucky (weather permitting).
Brenda was born on Monday, April 3, 1950, in West Liberty, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Nola Caskey Brown. Brenda graduated from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky and later attended the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. She was employed as an educator for the Craven County Schools and retired July 1, 2009. After retirement she volunteered for several years with the American Red Cross in the optometry clinic at Cherry Point Health Clinic where she was “Volunteer of the Year” six times.
She has received several letters of appreciation and or commendation from various Navy commands. Brenda also volunteered for a while at the Cherry Bay Nursing Home in Havelock and later sang there with several members of McCotter Baptist Church. Brenda was a Christian and a member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God.
Brenda enjoyed a wonderful life living in various locations while Gary was in the Navy. After 22 years of moving, Brenda said when they got to Havelock, North Carolina, “this was our last move”. Brenda loved teaching at Havelock Middle School and New Bern High School where she had so many special students. She will be sadly missed by many people and especially by her little dog, Rowdy and her cat, Cargo.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Gary L. Wright; son, Brawn G. Wright and wife Sharon of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, J.C. Brown and wife Brenda; two brothers-in-law, William D. Wright and wife Cheryl, and Mark A. Wright and wife Vicky; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Lighthouse Assembly of God, 401 US Hwy 70 East, Havelock, NC 28532; Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28562; or the International Fellowship of Christian and Jews at 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
