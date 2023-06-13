Charles "Chuck" Brantley Bissette, Jr. passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, in Morehead City, from complications following surgery.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16th, at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, presided by Rev. Powell Osteen. Committal and reception to follow at the church.
Chuck was born on November 19, 1946, in Greenville, North Carolina, to Charles Brantley and Ola Day Uzzle Bissette. He grew up in the Brookgreen neighborhood where he met many of his lifelong friends. Chuck also enjoyed visiting Wilson’s Mills often to visit his many cousins and extended family. While in elementary school he met his forever love, Nancy Harrington, and they were voted Cotillion King and Queen in 8th grade by their peers. Chuck was known for his love of pranks and playful banter which was evident by being voted “wittiest” his senior year at J.H. Rose High School. He always had a great love of the outdoors, whether swimming in the Pamlico River or on his high school swim team, serving as a Lifeguard in Nags Head for several summers, and fishing and hunting with friends. After starting college, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving a two-year tour of duty before marrying Nancy on August 1, 1970. He graduated from East Carolina University in 1972 with a B.A. in Psychology and English, and they moved from Greenville to Carteret County in 1975.
Chuck worked for T.D. Eure Marine Construction for 40 years, before retiring as President in 2016. He was appointed by Governor Easley in 2005 to serve on the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission for two four-year terms and enjoyed serving on the Carteret County Planning Commission for many years. He and Nancy have been lifelong members of First Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Chuck loved being on the water with his family, spending most weekends on the boat in Bogue Sound, Cape Lookout, and Shackleford Banks; swimming, clamming and fishing. He also enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting, and shooting pool at the Elks Lodge in his free time.
Chuck is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Donna Day Bissette Vella.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy H. Bissette of the home; daughters, Tracy Bissette Huckabee (Ian) and children, Jordan Campos, Kendall Campos; Hannah Bissette Baublitz (James) and their children, Harrison Baublitz, Anne (Annie) Baublitz; son, Charles Brantley Bissette, III (Keri) and their children, Charles (Charlie) B. Bissette IV, and Etta Bissette. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He maintained his sense of humor until the very end. After sharing many memories and expressions of love, his last words were “It’s been real.”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.