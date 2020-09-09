Loma Faye Lupton, 90, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Over the Brook Cemetery in Atlantic, officiated by the Rev. Terry D. McInnis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Loma was born Aug. 4, 1930, in Pamlico County to the late L.C. and Annie Mason. She was a tender-hearted woman who loved the Lord and used this gift to nurture many lives during her years. As a member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, she was always happy to work in the nursery, attending the children and extending her care to them. She was also an amazing cook who thoroughly enjoyed feeding loved ones. If you were connected to Mrs. Lupton over the years, then you surely received a pan of her famous light rolls that she loved to bake and share with others. Most importantly, she loved her family. Her husband of 71 years, Richard Lupton Sr., was her constant loving companion. Her children were her delight, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sparkle of her eye whom she always enjoyed being able to spend time with. Mrs. Lupton will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Teresa Gaskill and husband Julian of Sea Level; sons, Richard M. Lupton Jr., Jeffrey Wayne Lupton and wife Madolyn and Joseph Dean Lupton, all of Atlantic; sister, Merle English and husband John of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, April Russell of Greenville, Jeremy Lupton of Yorktown, Va., and Allison Miller of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Michael Christian Russell of Buena Vista, Va., Lauren Faith Russell and Owen Miller, both of Greenville, and Cullen Lupton and Jace Lupton, both of Yorktown, Va.; niece, Phyllis Sidelko of Lucas Grove, Va.; and nephews, Gregory Eugene English of Alliance, Ohio, and Vince English of Kansas City, Mo.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
