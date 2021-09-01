Grace Marilyn Russell, 37, of Bogue, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Living Waters Church of God in Bogue, officiated by Pastor Jr. Brisson. Interment will follow at the Bethlehem United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Grace was born on August 25, 1984, in Morehead City, to David Wayne Russell and Emma Marilyn Oliver Russell. She raised two people and made the Lord stronger in their lives.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her uncles, James Russell and wife Darlene of Bogue and Joe Oliver and wife Diane of Tennessee; aunts, Melody Gregory of Tennessee, Juanita Causey of Florida, Patricia Scott of Florida, Shirley Powell of Bogue, and Sara Miller and husband Allen of Maggie Valley; special friend, Mr. Muscle Mike; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society at Post Office Box 357, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
