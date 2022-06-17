Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed her to be home with the kids.
A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022.
She is survived by her Husband Robert J. Murray of Morehead City; four sons, Theodore Hodel of Gloversville, NY; Don-Anthony Murray of Morehead City; Thomas Murray of Morehead City; Ethan Murray of Morehead City; two daughters, Cheyenne Burnham and Lilli Jean MacVilla of Idaho; her two mothers, Rev. Jeanne M. Carey and Michele Forsey of St. Johnsville, NY; sister, Samantha Jump of Havelock; nieces, Tabitha Durrin of Havelock; nephew, Jarrid MacVilla of Amsterdam, NY; mother-in-law, Gail Murray of Morehead City.
She was preceded in death by her father, James MacVilla; father-in-law, Robert W. Murray; two nieces, Kimberly Jump and Michaela MacVilla.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.
