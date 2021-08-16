Cheryl Adams McClenny, 72, of Raleigh, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service was Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Cheryl was born on March 30, 1949, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late George Adams and Eloise Chadwick Adams. Cheryl was a graduate of William and Mary University and Riverside Nursing School. As a registered nurse she would also later continue her education and became a Family Nurse Practitioner. Her nursing skills ranged from emergency medicine, mental health, family nursing and stroke research but her passion was cardiology where she used to work in Duke’s Cardiac Cath Lab.
Though her passion for nursing was great, her love and passion for family was even greater. The mother of 5 children, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She had a special, unique relationship with each of her children.
She is survived by her children, Natalie Vitale and husband Rob of Mullins, SC, Ashley Godwin and husband Derrick of Garner, NC, Michael Wooten and wife Jennifer of Stokesdale, NC, Jonathan McClenny of Raleigh, NC and David McClenny and partner Rick of Greensboro, NC; and grandchildren, Corey, Bobby, Ashtyn, Tyler, Nora, and Bella Rose.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wade McClenny.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
