Charles “Billy” Chadwick, 74, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 3rd at Huggins Memorial Baptist Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Jason Salter. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charles, or Billy as he was known to all, was born on March 24, 1948, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Charles “Dick” and Leda Chadwick. Spending numerous hours at the Morehead City, North Carolina Port, Billy was a dedicated and hardworking employee, working 30 faithful years as a ship loader operator.
Billy’s love for the Lord was the strength of his life. As a member of Huggins Memorial Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon and assisted whenever possible. Singing was something that brought great joy to Billy, especially when he was making a joyful noise with Harkers Island Community Choir. One of his highest honors was receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award by the NC governor. This award acknowledged Billy’s significant contribution to the state and community through his exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Billy went by many names depending on where you knew him from, Charles, Billy, Bill Boy, Bill Chadwick, Cha, Papa, Papa 2, The Pig, Pop, Daddy, and Daddy Doll. Living on the coast meant that being near the water was certainly an enjoyable hobby. He had many happy times clamming, conching and trolling for Spanish, which he enjoyed doing with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Chadwick of the home; daughter, Erin Rose and husband Charles of Smyrna; son, Chuck Chadwick of Harkers Island; sisters, Jenny McGee and husband Johnny of Straits and Missy Brazie of Harkers Island; brothers, Stevie Chadwick and wife Chryel and Ricky Lane Chadwick and wife Lisa, all of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Parker Rose, Ireland Chadwick, Riley Rose, and Sophie Rose; mother-in-law, Janice Ricks; sister-in-law, Sheree Stafford and husband Jim; brothers-in-law, Bill Ricks and Kevin Ricks; the kittens, Z, Puss, and John Moffet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
