Alberta Dixon Ball, 84, of Cape Carteret, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport.
Her funeral service was Tuesday at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Robert Langley. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Alberta was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Broad Creek to the late Roosevelt and Virginia Dixon. She was a member of Broad Creek Church of God and worked as an aircraft mechanic with civil service for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Journey Ball of Cape Carteret; daughter, Linda Carol Skipper of Swansboro; son, Larry Brooks Ball of Hickory; sisters, Naomi McMahon of Wilmington and Velda Garner of Broad Creek; brother, Danny Dixon of Newport; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
