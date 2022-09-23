Carl Wesley Huff, 86, Raleigh, passed away August 31, 2022. Born in Henderson on July 8, 1936, to the late Florence Barkley and Eugene Carl Huff.
Carl graduated from Zeb Vance High School in 1954 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. There he met his wife Annette (Boo) Fortier of New Orleans, LA. They married in 1956 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Henderson. Carl farmed tobacco and operated several tobacco warehouses. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years.
Carl was quite an accomplished woodcarver and artist. After retirement, he and Boo participated in wildfowl shows along the eastern seaboard, most notably in Easton, MD, and the Southern Wildlife Exhibition in Charleston, SC. He was a member of the NC State Fair Village of Yesteryear, where he served on the Board of Directors.
Carl and Boo retired to Harkers Island in the 1980s. Carl was a board member of the original Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild and a board member and bold leader for the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center. His vision, determination, artistic talent, business savvy and commitment to Harkers Island and Down East was a vital piece of what made the museum a reality. Carl also served as Carteret County Commissioner, where he was instrumental in securing the Beach Renourishment Project.
In addition to his wife Annette, Carl is survived by children Michelle H. Dickerson, Mimi H. Brummitt and Mark Joseph Huff, all of Raleigh and Michael Eugene Huff of Youngsville. Ten grandchildren Jason, Camille, Anna Caroline and Emily Dickerson; Gabrielle and Rhett Brummitt; Melissa and Houston Huff; and Walt and Phoebe Huff; and one great grandchild, Elijah Huff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John Carl Huff.
A memorial service to celebrate Carl’s life will be held on the grounds of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum at sunset on December 3, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, PO Box 556 Harkers Island, NC 28531, (252) 728-1500.
Online condolences may be made at www.jmwhitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home, Henderson, NC.
