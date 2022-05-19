Alex William Lewis, 87, of Otway, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Pruitt Health Sea Level.
The graveside service for Mr. Lewis will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 23, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his daughter, Pam Bell of Glen Allen, VA, son Mitchell Lewis of Otway, two grandchildren Justin Bell (Brittney), of CA, Jordan Bell of Mechanicsville, VA, and one great granddaughter Emma Bell, he was also survived by a niece Leigh Lovelace.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Lewis, daughter, Lisa Hamilton and by his brother Donnie Lewis
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.