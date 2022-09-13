Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022, at home.
A Memorial Service will be held 5:00 pm Sunday September 18, 2022, at Core Creek United Methodist Church. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She worked for many years in Production Control at Cherry Point. Known by her middle name to family and the community, Irene was an avid gardener, fisherman, crafter, and cook. Well into her 90s she was still canning cucumber pickles, beets, and pickled okra. Whenever her own garden was depleted, she relied heavily on the Merrell Family Produce Stand for extra produce. Seldom idle, she crocheted baby blankets, booties, afghans, and stuffed animals for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous crafts for the church’s annual bazaar. She loved people and was always interested in what was happening with family and friends. Irene was the last charter member of Core Creek United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son John Wallace Dickinson (Kathryn), grandchildren Tonya Starr Dickinson, John Michael Dickinson (Summer), Jeremy W. Dickinson (June), Jamie Lynn Dickinson Price (Adam), great-grandchildren Mary-Michael, Colton, Caroline, Tucker, Abigail, Lucy Kate and Teagan, daughter-in-law Linda A. Dickinson. She is also survived by many extended family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lester "Bill" Dickinson, parents Seavy and Katie Johnson, oldest son James Earl "Bill" Dickinson, and her two sisters Myrtle Bellamy and Nettie Mae Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Core Creek United Methodist Church Building Fund in Irene's honor.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.