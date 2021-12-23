Myrtle Long Howland, 92, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Commonwealth Memory Care at Chesapeake, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 28th at Munden Funeral Home.
Myrtle was born in Morehead City on September 1, 1929, to the late Jake and Alice Long. Myrtle was known and loved by so many in our community through the family business, Howland Auto Service, which she and her husband, William H. Howland, Sr., Started in the 1960.
She is survived by her daughter Catherine Strozeski and husband Joe of Chesapeake, Va.; son, William (Bill) Howland, Jr. of Morehead City; grandson, Josh Willis; granddaughters, Cheyenne and Lacey Strozeski and her sister Dorothy Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Howland Sr; brothers, Jack, Jessie, James, Stanford, Vernon; sister, Beatrice and her beloved dogs Max and Bullet.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC, 28570 or Carteret County Hospice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
