Mary Wolff Maddrey Isenhour, 80, of Emerald Isle, completed her mission on this Earth Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service to honor Mary Wolff is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Emerald Isle Baptist Church. A small reception will follow.
She was born May 16, 1940, to the late Mary and Harry Maddrey.
“Wolffie,” as all her many friends knew her, graduated from Mary Washington University and subsequently earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Wolffie started her career teaching art at Salem College in Winston-Salem, but, after several years, decided to further her many talents by opening a design business known as Interiors by Isenhour. The business prospered under her leadership as clients realized her unique ability to create designs in both interior and exterior spaces. Her expertise with color coordination was also favorably noted by clients and other decorators.
When Bob retired, Wolffie also retired, closed the shop, and they moved to Emerald Isle. In her new location, Wolffie soon became involved in many community activities, including the arts forum and others. She also became deeply involved in fundraising and the design construction of the Western Carteret Public Library.
Mary Wolff enjoyed being a Southern lady and, as a result, was kind and generous to everyone. Although she had multiple physical infirmities, she never gave in or gave up. She was a complete extrovert and always ready for a new adventure.
Mary Wolff is survived by her husband, Robert R. Isenhour Jr.; her sister, Carolyn Elizabeth Gunter; and nephews, Jeffrey Allen Gunter and Eric William Gunter.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.