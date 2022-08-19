Robert "Robbie" Charles Spann II, 62, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock, followed by interment at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Complete service arrangements to be announced.
Robert, or Robbie as he was most fondly known, was born on April 23, 1960, in Craven County, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Ruth Spann.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Spann of Newport; brother, Michael Robert Spann of Raleigh; three nieces, Christina, Kristin and Cason; nephew, Mathew; and four great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth David Spann.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easterseals UCP (Formerly Station Club Enterprises), 306 Church St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
