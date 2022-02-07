Thelma Josephine "Jo" Hall, 89, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Community Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Billy Knox. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church, an hour prior to the service.
Jo was born in Mocksville, North Carolina, on September 20, 1932, to the late Glenn Norman Miller and Nannie Miller. As a devoted, Christian woman, full of faith, she loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church. Her love for others was a shining light which endeared her to so many.
Working in administration in the medical field meant that her multi-tasking was incredible. This matched her personality of always being “on the go”. There was always something to see and someplace to go which made her perfectly content. Whether she kept her hands busy with needlework or was in the kitchen creating delicious meals and baking tempting desserts, she always had a task to accomplish. Working in the garden was another activity she enjoyed, along with spending time on the road travelling, camping, and enjoying the fun of new adventures.
She is survived by her daughters, Belinda Gail Thompson and husband Mark Robert Thompson of Havelock, and Crystal Susan Hesmer and husband William Russell Hesmer of Atlantic Beach; stepchildren, Kay Wildham of Wendell, Reggie Hall, and Robbie Hall, both of Newport; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her devoted “baby” furry dog, Libby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Linwood Reginald “Chuck” Hall; daughter, Donna Kay Weeks; and brother, James “Jimmy” Harrison Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1119, Newport, NC 28570, PAWS, 5042 Mattie St, Morehead City, NC 28557 or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
