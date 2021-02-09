Richard Dale “Dick” McLeish, 90, of Hubert, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Dick served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by wife, Sarah Austin of the home; daughters, Ann Victoria “Vicky” Spiegel of Louisburg, Ohio, Barbara Lynn Brock of West Chester, Ohio, Kay Irene McLeish Munson of Clearwater, Fla., and Amanda Bost Austin of Healy, Alaska; sons, Richard Dean McLeish of Dayton, Ohio, and Dr. Stephen Joseph Austin of Cardiff, Wales; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William L. McLeish of Tampa, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church Building Fund, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
