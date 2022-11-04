Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
Nancy, or Carol as she was known to most, was born on December 4, 1941, in Blairstown, Missouri, to the late Ralph and Nina (Hoffman) Atkinson. A graduate of University of Missouri, she taught high school until marriage to her college sweetheart, Jerald Gartman, in 1965.
A loving mother, she raised three children, moving twenty times across the country as a dedicated Marine Corps wife prior to settling in Carteret County in 1980. Throughout her life, she served her God, country, and community, volunteering for the Navy Relief, various military organizations, and her church homes. A deacon of First Baptist Church in Morehead City, she volunteered heavily with the church's library and vacation bible school.
She is survived by her husband, Col. Jerald (Jerry) Gartman (USMC Ret.); son, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Gartman (USAF Ret.) and wife Kristi of Eagle River, Alaska; daughter, Jennifer Hinshaw and husband Jesse of Liberty, North Carolina; daughter, Jeanette Barott and husband Billy of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Wanda Dietz of Norman, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jeremy Lewis, Nathan Lewis, Landon Gartman, and Quinton Gartman; and great-granddaughter Mikaela Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Richard Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Morehead City, St. Egbert's Catholic School Library, or the ministry of your choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
