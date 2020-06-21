James “Mike” Michael Willis, 71, of Ayden, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service for Mike is at 3 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Danny Hoell. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Beaufort. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Mike’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Willis family while practicing safe measures.
Mike was born April 20, 1949, to the late Samuel and Florence Aileen Willis in Morehead City. He faithfully worked as a corrections officer for numerous years and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenville.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Hope Grall Willis of the home; brother, Lonnie E. Pittman and wife Denise of Goldsboro; sisters-in-law, Juny Smith and husband Clay of Beaufort and Sharon Willis of Havelock; brother-in-law, Al Henderson and wife Sandra of Garner; and grandchildren, Hevin Nicole Willis and Dusty James Willis of Grantsboro; one great-grandson; two nieces; one nephew; and numerous cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jon-Michael Willis; and brother, Terry Lee Willis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike’s memory to New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6630 Highway 43 South, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.