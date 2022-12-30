Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital.
Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife, Tonya Haut; daughter, Kamryn Garza and husband Mikey of Raleigh; son, Turner Haut of Asheville, NC; mother, Annie W. Haut of Emerald Isle; sister, Lorri Troutman and husband Lee of Emerald Isle; brother, Michael Haut and wife Pat of Cape Carteret; grandson, Hunter Stiehl; and furry dog, Macon.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Haut; and brother, Kevin Haut.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA - American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
