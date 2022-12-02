Benjaman Allen Parmer, 62, of Hubert, passed away at his home on November 24, 2022.
He was born May 25, 1960, in Jacksonville, NC, a son to the late Theodore Richard and Nancy Groff Parmer.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Benjaman owned and operated CC Roofing company during the 90’s and loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by sons, Robert Miller Parmer (Stephanie) and Michael Allen Parmer (Misty) both of Hubert; daughters, Kimberly Gail Parmer of Otway and Heather Lyn Parmer of Swansboro; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brothers, Theodore Parmer and Barry Parmer of NC and Timothy Parmer of FL.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Allen Parmer, Sr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
