Shirley "Kathy" Pake, 68, of Bettie, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church of Bettie with Pastor Ray Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow at Welcome Home Cemetery.
Kathy was a very active member of Welcome Home Free Baptist Church of Bettie. She was also an avid Duke University basketball fan and NASCAR fan.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Pake of Bettie; three sons, Tyler Pake and wife Kristin of Apex, Robert Pake and girlfriend Tracy Styron of Bettie and Joshua Pake and wife Joanna of State College, Pa.; two grandchildren, Alaina and C.J.; stepmother, Jody Denning of Newport; brother, Tim Overman of Newport; sister, Jeannie Kelly and husband Kevin of Cary; seven nieces, Theresa Kelly of Cary, Robin Greulick of Morehead City, Shelly Brown of Beaufort, Amber Lyle Cartwright of Belmont and Magen, Kathleen and Caroline Overman, all of Raleigh; four nephews, Sam Overman of Durham, Brady Overman of Greenville, Kelly Overman of Charlotte and Josh Lyle of Newport; mother-in-law, Juanita Pake of Bettie; and her beloved cat, Gray, who has been by her side for 15 plus years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.S. and Kathleen Overman; two brothers, Howard and Don Overman; father-in-law, Justin Clark Pake Sr.; and brother-in-law; Justin Clark Pake Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church, 195 Old River Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
