Arlene Joan Dargan, 87, of Havelock, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Friday at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Catholic Chapel, officiated by Father Ignatius. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park in Havelock.
Arlene is survived by her husband, James Dargan of the home; daughter, Kathleen Dargan of New Bern; sons, Kevin Dargan of Metairie, La., and Jim Dargan of Jacksonville; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Nickolas and Sophia Ricci; and son, Bruce Allen Dargan.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Mercy Clinic in New Bern, 1315 Tatum Drive, New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
