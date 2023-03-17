Ernest Norris, 86, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mingo Baptist Church in Dunn, NC, on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm with Landon’s dear friend and pastor, Reverend Louis Strickland, officiating.   A casting ceremony will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.