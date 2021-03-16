Elzie Stewart Tosto, 85, of South River, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Edward’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Merle. Hunt. Interment with military honors and Masonic Rites will follow at Hardy family cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the service through Elzie’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Elzie was born and raised in South River, the youngest of 10 children to George T. and Mary S. Day Tosto. He graduated from Beaufort High School in 1954 and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After four years of service, he was decommissioned in 1958. Elzie joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves in 1961 and retired as a commander in 1995 as the commanding officer of Station Fort Macon.
He married the love of his life, Marsha Kay Hill, Dec. 9, 1960. That same year, he went to work at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Naval Air Rework Facility in the apprentice program, where he retired in 1991 after 31 years. As a longtime member of the Edward’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, he served as trustee, secretary, Sunday school superintendent and building committee chairman.
Elzie loved serving his lord and savior Jesus Christ, as well as serving the church and the South River community. He was very skilled at fixing things and thoroughly enjoyed being the community handyman and helping others in need.
He loved his family, his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and shrimping. He enjoyed working outdoors, building, fixing houses and gardening. He enjoyed being a longtime member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge, as well as a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha H. Tosto of the home; daughter, Angela Tosto Pittman and husband Robin of Beaufort; sons, Albert Tosto of Hampstead and fiancée Shelia Cox and Adam Tosto and wife Teri, all of South River; brother, Maxton Tosto of South River; and five grandchildren, Cameron Cotham of Hanover, Mass., Kent Pittman and Brady Tosto, both of Morehead City, Evan Tosto of Atlantic Beach and Rylee Tosto of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas Tosto and Mary Day Tosto.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
