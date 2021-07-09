Frank Douglas Corrigan, 74, of Emerald Isle, passed away at his home Monday, June 28, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born December 22, 1946, in Newark, N.J., a son to the late Frank Michael and Mary Klima Corrigan.
A celebration of life visitation will be at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 2-4 p.m.
Frank served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He also had a long career as a carpenter and retired as a buildings facilities manager and vice president of Investors Savings Bank in New Jersey.
Frank enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with his family and was always quick to share a smile and laugh with all those around him. Helen was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. He led by example to show what the meaning of love and family truly were.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Muir Corrigan; beloved daughters, Colleen Johnson (Brian) of Union, N.J. and Kelly Glover (Ken) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; cherished grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Douglas and Meghan; and treasured sister, Eileen Glassen of Mountainside, N.J.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing at Camp Lejeune CampLejeune.RSB.affiliate.com or to Parkinson Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.