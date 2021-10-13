Debra Lynn Guthrie Parker, 64, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Debra was born on December 30, 1956, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to James Barker Guthrie and Hazel Mae Moore Guthrie. Growing up in Beaufort, Debra very much loved the beach and making memories on Front Street with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Lindsay Rhodes (Seth) of Falling Waters, WV and Jamie Varnell (John) of Wilson, NC; son, James “Trey” Parker III (Megan) of Hagerstown, MD; her grandchildren, Ashlyn Rhodes, Olivia Rhodes, Joshua Rhodes, Caleb Rhodes, James Parker IV, Benson Varnell, and Lila Varnell; her sister, Denise Warren of Beaufort, NC; and her father, James Guthrie of Beaufort, NC.
Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Parker; sister, Deanna Guthrie Lewis; and her mother, Hazel Guthrie.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to 101 Howland Parkway Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
