Dr. Johnny “Doc” Meadows, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His celebration of life service is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Munden Funeral Home.
Doc was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Farmville to Johnny and Mary Meadows. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Japan. He married his wife, Wallis, on Christmas Day 1961. He was a stage actor and received his master’s degree in theater arts at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He loved being involved with the theater, especially with lighting and mechanics. He graduated from chiropractic school in Los Angeles, Calif., at the age of 48. He worked as a chiropractor from 1982 until 2021. He always showed kindness and empathy to others and was a very selfless man who always put others before himself. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Wallis Meadows of the home; sons, Russell Meadows and Wallace Andrew Meadows; grandchild, Kaylyn Amanda Meadows; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Moody, Shareece Moody and Asher John Van Emden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mary Meadows; son, John William Meadows Jr.; and a sister, Dolores Meadows.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
