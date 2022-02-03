Claudia Dixon Daniels, 74, of Broad Creek, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 5th, at Broad Creek Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Bratton.
Claudia was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on June 8, 1947, to the late Marvin and Bertha Dixon. Claudia loved the Lord and her church family at Broad Creek United Methodist Church. Working faithfully with the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years, she was a rural postal carrier where she enjoyed her daily route and the families she encountered. Being on the water and spending time on the boat were activities Claudia always enjoyed and looked forward to. More than anything, Claudia loved her family and was delighted with her role as grandmother and great grandmother to her grandchildren who she loved dearly and was so proud of.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Daniels of the home; daughter, Christie Cannon and husband Jeremy of Newport; son, Christopher Scott Daniels of Newport; sister, Nancy Morton and husband Vernon of Newport; sister-in-law, Barbara Dixon; grandchildren, Amber Lawson, Andrew Daniels, Darrin Daniels, Christopher Daniels, Alyssa Daniels, and Madison Daniels; and great grandchildren, Ava Lawson and Remi Lawson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles "Danny" Daniels; and brother, Phillip Dixon.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
