Richard Earl Hatsell, 74, of Hubert, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home.
His memorial services is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home Swansboro Chapel.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Hatsell and wife Nikki of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Kelley Sullivan and husband Chris of State College, Pa.; brother, Scott Hatsell and wife Nancy of Cedar Point; grandchildren, Katelyn and Jake; sister-in-law, Linda Parker and husband Gary; and special friend, Sadie Beadle.
Mr. Hatsell was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Hatsell; parents, George and Mildred Hatsell; and sister, Dianne Hatsell.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.