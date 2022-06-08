Kathie Hoffman, 69, Beaufort, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Pastor Tammy Lee officiating.
Kathie formerly owned Paper Playground Scrapbooking Store in Apex where she loved spending time with customers and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beaufort.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years David Hoffman, daughter Christy Settle, and two grandchildren, Christopher and Katelynn Settle.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
