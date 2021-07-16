Edward Earl Grafton, 80, of Cape Carteret, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He was born on May 23, 1941 in Coulterville, IL to the late, Edward Eugene and Dorothy McClendon Grafton.
Capt. Ed was the owner and operator of many businesses around Cape Carteret, Peletier and Morehead City, NC, including a family restaurant on Highway 58 and the Crystal Coast Jamboree. He served his country in the US Army as a paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Artillery, 8th Infantry Division stationed in Baumholder, Germany. Edward was also a 32nd Degree Mason and member of The Shriners. He volunteered at the Masonic Home for Children and as a “Road Runner” in The Shriners, driving children to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Cincinnati, OH and Greenville, SC.
More than anything, Ed loved to spend time with his family and friends over an ice cream.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott Grafton of Stella, NC and Steve Grafton of Port St. Lucie, FL; six grandchildren, Courtney, Adam, Chelsea, Zachary, Kaitlyn, and Charlie; a great-grandchild, Jayda Penelope; and his cat, Kitty Cat.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Judith McNeill Grafton; daughter, Dorothy Michelle Hennrich; and a granddaughter, Christina Kay Hennrich.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or to the Oxford Children’s Home in Oxford, NC.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
