Mary Ruth Sanders, 75, of Otway, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Anthony Nelson. Interment will follow at a later date at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Mary’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mary spent her lifetime in the Down East community, where she was a member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. She had a heart for music and was known for her beautiful piano playing and for singing virtually everywhere she went. Mary was a devoted mother and caregiver who will be remember for her amazing cooking and her desire to help anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Rodger D. Sanders of the home; daughters, Patricia Lawrence and husband Rodney and Greta Sanders, all of Otway, and Brianna Willis of the home; sons, Rodger Sanders Jr. and wife Patsy of Gloucester and Ronald Sanders and wife Alison of Marshallberg; grandchildren, Randa and husband Jason Rohrbaugh, Rodney Lawrence Jr. and wife Jamie, Mary Beth Lawrence, Samantha Guthrie and husband Cooper, Ronald Sanders Jr., Alex Sanders, Riley Davis and Guion Willis; great-grandchildren, Lauryssa Rohrbaugh, Cannon Lawrence, Daphne Lawrence and Emma Guthrie; and faithful furry companion, Rocky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Elva Willis; and brother, Howie Willis.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
