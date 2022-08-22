Robert "Bob" Marks, Beaufort
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
Glovinia Tate, Beaufort
Glovinia Murrell Tate, 68, Beaufort, passed away on August 20,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MAXINE WILLARD, Newport
Maxine Willard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church, officiated by Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
PASTOR RONALD EARL HOWLAND SR., Morehead City
Pastor Ronald Earl Howland, Sr., 84, Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
MARGARET WYCKOFF, Florida
Margaret Wyckoff, 94, of Lauderhill, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Wilton Manors Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
