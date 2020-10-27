Charles "Chuck" Peter Jacobi Sr., 98, of Newport, formerly of Goldsboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
His funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Marvin Brisson. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Friends are welcome to attend the funeral service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Chuck was born Nov. 12, 1921, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a World War II veteran and served in all nine campaigns of the war. His bravery was recently recognized by the American Legion Riders, who framed his medals in a shadow box and presented them to him. Among the medals was his Silver Star for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States and four Bronze Stars for his heroic and meritorious achievements and service in combat zones. His bravery and determination made him a true American hero.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Gunder and husband Robert of Indiana; son, Charles P. “Buddy” Jacobi Jr. of Newport; half-brothers, Tony Jensen of West Virginia and Ted Jensen and wife Jeanette of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Bobby Gunder and companion Collena Barrett and Leslie Gunder and Jeffrey Gunder; stepgranddaughter, Terri Parsons and husband Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Angel Ramirez, Caroline Shunk, Bjorn Gray and Freya Kate Gray.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Olivia Jacobi; father, Charles H. Jacobi; daughter, Pamela Dow; and daughter-in-law, Doris Jacobi.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
