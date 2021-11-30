Joyce Daniels, 94; service Saturday

Joyce Daniels, 94, of Swansboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Swansboro.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Swansboro United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held at Oceanview Cemetery of Beaufort.
Joyce started playing the piano in Methodist Churches at age 12. She would continue to play all of her life in Beaufort, Charlotte, Jamestown and ending at Swansboro United Methodist Church. Playing was her passion, especially Christmas music. Joyce enjoyed working as a secretary and was also a talented artist and gardener. Her gentle loving nature will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Johann Wilson and husband, James of Winston-Salem; grandson, Jason Bowen and great granddaughter, Cambria Bowen of Winston-Salem; step son, John Daniels Jr. and wife, Jane of Beaufort; step daughter, Susan Matthews and husband, Jack of West End, NC; step daughter, Elizabeth Boillat of Swansboro; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucretia Johnson; husband, John Daniels; and her son, Allan Wheatley.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
