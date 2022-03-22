CHARLES ALAN MOONEY, Morehead City
Charles Alan Mooney, 84, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His service will be held at a later date. Alan was born on January 11, 1938, in Newton, NJ to the late Hugh and Beatrice Mooney. Alan was a man of many talents.
MONNA EDWARDS, Morehead City
Monna Jean Styron Edwards, 97, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Shepherd of The Sea Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Judy Tavela.
ROBERT LEE STEPHENSON, Newport
Robert Lee Stephenson, 75, of Newport, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. His celebration of life will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City with masonic rites and a gathering following. Robert was born on February 17, 1947, in Raleigh, NC, to the late Winston and Mamie Stephenson.
