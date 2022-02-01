GySgt. Charles S. Cedars, USMC Ret, 84, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30,2022 at N.C. State Veterans Home in Kinston.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
Charles was born March 20, 1937, in Salisbury, MD to the late John and Marion Cedars. He was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 21 years, and he retired from civil service at Cherry Point. He coached for the Carteret County Special Olympics for 9 years. He loved archery, and he competed in the Senior Games and was the State Champion twice. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 58-1/2 years, Elvira M. Cedars of the home; daughter, Joan Cedars and husband Greg Robison of Greenville; son, Eric Cedars and wife Tonya of New Bern; sister, Rose Marie Schwier of Salisbury, MD; and grandchildren, Matthew Cedars and Lillian Cedars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Parsons; brothers, John Phillip Cedars and Albert Cedars.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Charles Cedars, may be made to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 111 Hodges St, Morehead City, NC 28557 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
