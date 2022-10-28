Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC.
Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
Growing up in Chesterfield County, Virginia, he graduated from Manchester High School and became a Richmond City Patrol and Special Forces Police Officer. During that time, he met and married the love of his life, Fran Henderson. With her support and both working, he left the police force after seven years, eventually earning his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Old Dominion University. Being the first in his family to attain such an accomplishment, he was especially proud of his Ph.D.
For the next 30 plus years, he served as vocational educator in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach City public school systems, concluding his educational career with the NC public schools in Raleigh.
Dan, as he was known by most, cherished every moment of life, enjoying perfecting his lawn, early spring planting of his garden, spending much of the summer weeding and performing daily garden maintenance. Each summer, into late fall, he delighted in sharing his bountiful crop of vegetables and flowers. For twenty-five plus years, the first weekend in November, with the trees adorned in full autumn glory, he assembled friends and family to share the experience of canoeing the Great Dismal Swamp at Merchant’s Mill Pond. Soon after Thanksgiving, it was time to install his unique “Snowman Garden” which, over the years, had grown from one to seven or eight snowmen sculptures, thoughtfully sited in his back yard and aglow with twinkling lights in homage to the magical season.
Being an avid reader from early childhood, he always had a book in hand, usually a mystery, or dog-eared by his bed, no e-books for him. He loved playing with Rodney and Mary, his cats, and having taught Rodney to fetch a wad of paper tossed across the room, Dan would throw his head back in laughter as Rodney returned it for an encore performance.
Grilling out, all four seasons, always with a Miller Lite in hand, was another enjoyment he loved sharing. Jumping into his sports car, top down, despite the weather, and speeding off to destinations known or not, guaranteed that twinkle in his eyes and soft smile on his face. In 2017, fulfilling a dream, he and Fran retired to Beaufort, NC, to be close to Atlantic Beach where summer vacations had been enjoyed throughout their marriage.
Being a people person and having worked all his life, he was delighted to be hired, as a “do whatever is needed” employee at the Turner Street Market in downtown Beaufort. He loved being a part of that close work family which provided the perfect audience for his legendary good spirited, but wicked sense of humor. He was able to celebrate his recent birthday with many of those in attendance where proprietor, Liz Kopf, commented “he’s the best dishwasher I’ve ever had with a Ph.D.”.
Surviving him are his sister, Nancy Smith Abbott (Carlton) of Williamsburg, Virginia; his brother, Billy Wayne Smith of Palm Coast, Florida; nephew, David Mark Smith, Jr., three nieces, Michele Wiggins, Jenifer Reagan, and Katie Smith; and special “adopted” daughter, Nancy Crawford Matthias. Much gratitude to his sisters-in-law, Brook Penick, Lib Henderson, and Kim Henderson, all of Beaufort, N.C. as well as the Community Hospice team, especially Shelby Jones and Connie Kelly, for their care and kindnesses.
A celebration of life in Atlantic Beach, NC will be observed later and next year, his family will unite to rest of his ashes near his mother and brother, at the family cemetery located beside the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
