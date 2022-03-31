Patrick "Pat" Simmons O'Hara, 85, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
A service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 9 at 11 am. Visitation with family will begin at 10:30 am. Officiants will be Reverend Karl Zorowski and Reverend King Cole.
Pat was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in chemical engineering. He met his wife, Emily, while working in Pensacola, Florida and they subsequently lived in Alabama, Virginia, Maryland, and Charlotte, North Carolina, before settling in Morehead City in 1974. Pat and Emily purchased a motel and operated it successfully for several years as the Morehead Motor Inn. As a small business owner and entrepreneur, Pat owned a series of retail stores featuring towels and glass. He was also a Carteret County Commissioner from 1984-1988. Prior to retirement, Pat worked as an engineer at the Naval Base.
During retirement, Pat woke up every day with purpose and a passion to serve others. He was very active with community service organizations, an advocate for intellectually disabled and autistic persons, and supportive of Seniors. He took strength in his Faith, and was a member and long-time finance chair of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. Pat enjoyed researching genealogy and vegetable gardening. He also loved planning and taking trips abroad and domestically with his wife Emily, who he loved unconditionally and with his whole heart.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Emily Collins O’Hara. Sons Michael (Laurie), Timothy, and Daniel (Alexandra). Grandchildren Jonathan O’Hara, Emily O’Hara Steele, and Benjamin O’Hara. Great grandchild Ronan O’Hara. Brothers Edward O’Hara and Gene O’Hara.
In addition to his parents Rose Cockroft and Edward Emmett O’Hara, Pat is preceded by his oldest brother James O’Hara.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
