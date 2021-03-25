John D. Ard Jr., 73, of Morehead City, formerly of Baker, La., passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service with military honors is at 5 p.m. Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
John was born Jan. 19, 1948, in Dallas, Texas, and had a long career in military and public service.
John served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Japan, Thailand and the Republic of Korea, where he was honorably discharged to return home with his wife and raise their two children in Baker, La.
Upon his return, he worked at Exxon as a process operator. At age 30, he became an anti-tank gunner in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve to “show them what an old man can do.”
John continued his work in public service at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff, road deputy, firearms instructor and lieutenant at retirement.
John was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, knowledgeable gunsmith and enjoyed taking photographs of his loved ones. Every year he volunteered with the Special Olympics. He loved spending time with his family, conversations and pranks and had an infectious sense of humor.
John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret of Morehead City; two sons, John “Eddy” and wife Anna of Walton Beach, Fla., and Scott and wife Jennifer of Morehead City; six grandchildren, Abigail, Austen, Rebecca, Charlotte, Grant and William; and brother, Mike Wilson and wife Linda of Euless, Texas.
He is predeceased by his parents, John D. Ard and Faye Wilson; stepmother, Billie Ard; brother, Wesley Ard; and sister, Darlene Stuty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.